The wait for Florida sports betting to return continues, but at least now there appears to be an end in sight. Florida mobile sports betting launched for just three weeks last November before the Seminole Tribe quickly challenged the compact the industry were legalized under, claiming it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. In-person gambling run by the Seminoles remains legal in Florida, but sports betting in Florida remains on pause until legal proceedings with the Seminoles have concluded. The good news is that experts believe those legal proceedings will conclude in 2023, so Florida mobile sports betting could return within the next year.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: Florida is a hot bed for golf courses and golf fans, and they will be using outright bets to wager on their favorite sports when Florida online sportsbooks return. You simply place your wager on whichever big-name golfer, or unknown long shot, you think will win the entire tournament.

Live-betting: Sportsbooks allow you to bet on games in real-time by updating odds for given outcomes as the game progresses. This is a fun way to bet on baseball, because you can bet on a player hitting a home run or on a pitcher striking out the side after the game has started and the tone has been set.

Futures: The polar opposite of a live bet, a futures bet is when you place your wager on a sporting event that won't take place for a while. Since football season hasn't started yet, you could place your futures bet on how many passing yard's Tampa Bay's quarterback will throw for this season, or which player you think will win league MVP.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

