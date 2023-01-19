Florida sports betting has been on pause for a little over a year, but there appears to be a chance it will relaunch. Legal Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later, saying it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. In-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing run by the Seminole have continued operating while Florida sports books remain halted due to the ongoing legal battle. But arguments from both sides could be heard in 2023, meaning Florida sports betting could return.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Player prop: Prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop zeros in on a single athlete's individual performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected number, and then you can wager whether you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Commonly-placed player props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many three-point shots a basketball player will make.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

