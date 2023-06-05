For five weeks in 2021, Florida sports betting was legal and operational, but a challenge on the grounds that the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act ultimately led to its shutdown. Now, the case is proceeding slowly through the courts, with oral arguments being heard by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in December. The hope is that a ruling will be issued at some point in 2023, meaning it's plausible that sports betting in Florida returns in time for football season.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Prop bet: A very popular betting style, this is a wager on an outcome other than the final score of a game. Common prop bets include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many three-point shots a basketball player will make.



Parlay: This method involves having two or more sides on one wager, and it is high risk because all sides must win for the bet to cash. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.



Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. The baseball season has barely begun, but you can still place a futures bet on which team will win each division.

