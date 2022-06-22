Fans are still waiting for any type of a sign that Florida sports betting will return to the Sunshine State. Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminoles quickly back-peddled and raised concerns over Florida sports books violating the country's Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are still legal forms of gambling in Florida, but sports betting in Florida remains frozen until legal proceedings have concluded. A push to get a measure about Florida online sports books on the November 2022 ballot also failed, but some experts still believe legal Florida sports betting will return to the state.

When that happens, Florida sports fans will be able to use Florida sports book sign-up offers and Florida sports book promo codes once again as they wager on their favorite sports and teams. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Live betting: Florida online sportsbooks could let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to in-game odds updates. During the baseball season, online sportsbooks in Florida could let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With both Miami and Tampa Bay playing competitive baseball, there could be an opportunity for Florida sports fans to place exciting live bets on the home teams.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay, then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of Florida's football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.