Last November, Florida sports betting became a reality. However, it was short-lived because it was put on hold after a few days. The Seminole Tribe in South Florida, which currently runs casinos and racetracks in that area and controls gambling in the state, filed a lawsuit suing over the availability of Florida mobile sports betting. In the case, they alleged that offering sports betting in Florida violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and their rights as sportsbook and casino operators. Since that lawsuit, Florida sports betting has not been available to anyone in the Sunshine State, and it won't be until the court has the chance to evaluate the case.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Juice: Juice is how sportsbook operators make money through their customers with sports betting. This is also known as 'The Take' or 'Fee,' which is included in every line the book offers. To be profitable, bettors must win close to 55% of bets due to the fee that is baked in. The amount of juice can vary by wager, operator, and bet amount, so shopping for the best line and using sports betting promo codes to sign up for multiple books is essential.

Hook: A hook is the added 0.5 on spreads, totals, or props to ensure there is not a tie. Instead of offering a line of six for a football game, the book will offer the line at 6.5 to prevent a push. Losing by the hook is brutal, but it happens to everyone, so it's crucial to get the best line you can.

Chalk: Betting on the chalk is a slang term that says you are betting on the favorite in any game or match. Commonly used to highlight betting on big favorites, this kind of gambling because wagering on only teams projected to win is generally not profitable over the long-term. Instead, make sure you mix in some upsets because, in sports, the underdog is due to win occasionally.

