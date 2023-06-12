A challenge to the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact two years ago has halted Florida sports betting. Now, stakeholders are anxiously awaiting word from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on the next steps for sports betting in Florida. Arguments were heard in December of last year and a ruling on the matter is expected at some point in 2023. Furthermore, new guidelines proposed federally on Indian gaming may open the door for the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact to resume operation before football season.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors have the option to combine game lines, totals, game and player props from the same game with this specific wager. It's an ideal way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with far more generous odds by combining them together.



Standard Odds: When making a bet, the customary odds on a spread or over/under total are usually -110, meaning that for every $110 wagered, the player would receive a $100 profit ($210 total) for a victorious bet. Some books will offer odds between +100 and -130 for spread and total bets depending on line movement, money distribution, etc... It's rare to see standard odds deviate more than 10-20 cents in either direction.



Alternate Over / Unders: A popular play for bettors who enjoy playing totals, if you think a game total will come in at least a touchdown more than the standard over/under for example, it's likely you'll receive a 50-100% bonus (i.e. +150 or +200) for betting the alternate O/U. It's another fun way to predict a game with a more favorable wagering odds outcome for the sports bettor.

