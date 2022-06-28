Online sportsbooks are sweeping the country, and Florida sports fans are still waiting to see when their state will join back in on the fun. Florida sports betting launched for just three weeks in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Problems quickly arose, and Florida sportsbooks have been forced to pause operations while the Seminole Tribe pushes for the compact to be repealed for violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. A push to get a measure about Florida mobile sports betting on the November 2022 ballot failed, so books have remained paused until legal proceedings with the Seminole have concluded.

If Florida online sportsbooks return, Florida sportsbook promo codes and deposit offers will be more popular than ever as fans in the Sunshine State can once again wager on their favorite teams.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: An outright bet is one of the easiest and most popular bets to place. Simply, this is a wager on which team or athlete will win a game or event. An outright bet could be placed on which golfer will win the next big golf tournament, or on which fighter will win the next big-ticket title fight.

Live-betting: When legalized again, Florida online sportsbooks will let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. During the baseball season, online sportsbooks could let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With both Miami and Tampa Bay playing competitive baseball, there will always be an opportunity for Florida sports fans to place exciting live bets on the home teams.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are very popular this time of year. Now would be the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on Miami or Tampa Bay.

