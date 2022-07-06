Florida sports fans got a small taste of what legal Florida sports betting is like, but the wait continues to see when it will return. Florida sports books launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminoles challenged the compact just three weeks later, saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are legal, but Florida sportsbooks must remain paused until a federal court rules on them. A push to get a measure about Florida mobile sports betting on the November 2022 ballot also failed, meaning there is no real timeline for when Florida online sports betting could return.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: In this popular betting method, both sides are handicapped with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Tampa Bay is listed as -10.5 in a football game against Miami, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Miami +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in pro baseball could be on whether a player for Tampa Bay hits a home run, or whether a starting pitcher for Miami can make it through seven innings in a big game.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

