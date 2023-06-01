Having had a brief five-week period to test the waters, sports betting in Florida could return in 2023 depending on a ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact. A federal judge deemed the existing sports wagering arrangement in Florida to be a violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. That decision has been appealed and arguments were heard in December, with a decision hoped to be passed down at some point this year. That means, if all goes well, Florida sports betting could be up and running again by football season.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: Floridians love their football, so there will be a lot of spread bets placed once online sportsbooks are legalized again. If Tampa Bay is listed as 7.5-point underdog against New Orleans, that side will have to win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. If Tampa Bay is the 7.5-point favorite, that side has to win by 8 or more points.



Over-Under: Miami's basketball team has been on fire this season, so they will be fun to place over-under bets on once online sportsbooks are legalized in Florida. Florida online sportsbooks will set a number for what the final total of both scores will be, and all you will have to do is wager on whether you think the final total will land over or under that estimate.



Parlay: This popular betting style involves stringing multiple bets together into one big bet. You can include multiple games or even combine different bets on different sports. Parlay bets are risky because every side of your bet has to cover for the bet to be a winner. However, the potential reward is usually much larger.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

