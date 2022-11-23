Could there finally be a resolution in Florida for the ongoing fight over whether Florida sports betting will be legalized again? After being legalized for just three weeks in 2021, Florida mobile sports betting has been put on pause because of legal challenges from the Seminole Tribe. In-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing run by the Seminole continues to be legal in Florida, but sports betting in Florida can't return until legal proceedings have been finalized. It's anticipated that the case will finally be on the docket in 2023, but it is still unclear exactly when proceedings will get underway.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Prop bet: This is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. There is a wide range of prop bets, from wagering on how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw to which team in a basketball game will have the lead at half time.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.



Futures: You can bet on more than games that are happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball isn't in season yet, but you can already place a futures bet on which teams will win their division or which players will win MVP.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

