Mobile sports betting is now legal in over half the country, but Florida sports betting has been halted after a brief five-week period in which it was live in 2021. A federal judge made the decision to halt the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact because it was deemed to be in violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Now, Florida sports betting sites will have to wait for the legal process to play out before bettors can enjoy any legal form of Florida sports wagering again. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on the matter in December and a ruling is expected in 2023.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager and having all sides win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.



Three-way betting: Some sports often end without a winner or loser, such as soccer or mixed martial arts. In those scenarios, sportsbooks offer three-way betting in which you can wager on either of the two teams/athletes competing to win, as well as a tie/draw to occur.



Over/under: Abbreviated O/U, and also called the total, this is when sportsbooks set a bar for a certain statistic, and bettors determine if a stat will go over or under that bar. It's most commonly used in the total points of a sporting event, such as 214.5, and you would guess if the combined point total would be under (214 or fewer) or over (215 or more).

