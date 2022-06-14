Florida sports betting was only legal for a few weeks, and the wait continues for when legal online sportsbooks could return to the Sunshine State. Florida online sports betting was briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but concerns quickly arose that Florida mobile sports betting violates the country's Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Florida sports books had to freeze operations and remain at a standstill as the Seminoles try to appeal the compact. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are still legal forms of Florida gambling, but Floridians will have to keep waiting for a specific date for Florida online sportsbooks to return.

While the legal proceedings have stopped sports betting operations, some sportsbooks still believe legalized Florida sports betting will return in the near future. When that happens, Florida sports fans will be able to use Florida sports book sign-up offers and Florida sports book promo codes once again as they wager on their favorite sports and teams.

If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: In this popular betting method, both sides are handicapped with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Tampa Bay is listed as -10.5 in a football game against Miami, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Miami +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: Another popular way to play in sports betting communities, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. If Tampa Bay's baseball team is a -200 favorite, that means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Boston and Chicago is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

