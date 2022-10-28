In November 2021, the state of Florida briefly experienced legalized Florida mobile sports betting. The unexpected release caught almost everyone off guard, including the Seminole Tribe, who control the current casinos and racetracks throughout the Sunshine State. With this unexpected release, the Seminole Tribe believed the availability of Florida sports betting violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and asked for a halt while the matter was debated in state and federal court. Although both sides wanted to open up sports betting in Florida after the motion was filed, the courts have maintained the pause until they have had a chance to decide on the case.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Units: A unit is a percentage of your bankroll or a designated amount of money that a gambler determines is a reasonable sum to bet on any individual wager. Bettors use this specific amount of money to maintain consistency, evaluate performance and minimize risk. It's essential never to gamble too much and ensure you are betting within your means to be sustainable long-term. Maintaining units is a way to gamble responsibly and establish self-discipline, which is pivotal in sports gambling.

Hedging: To help secure profits and lower risk, many bettors will bet against themselves or "hedge" against their previous bets. Usually, this occurs with futures or parlay bets with a significant potential winning outcome. Often the odds have moved in your favor, so wagering on the other side allows you to secure some winnings to reduce the risk. For example, if you bet one team to win the pro football championship at the beginning of the season, and they make it to the championship, you can bet on the other team to secure profit.

Middle: Placing a bet on both sides of a line hoping to win both wagers is called middling. If you had previously placed a bet on a line of +10, and the odds change to +7, you can bet on the other side of the line, hoping both bets can become winners. This form of gambling can also be known as gambling arbitrage when looking at multiple sportsbooks. It's also a way to play a hedge, securing some profit from a bet already placed.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.