Florida sports fans got to experience the joys of sports betting in Florida in November 2021, but it only lasted a few days. Due to a challenge in federal court by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Florida sports betting was put on hold and is still unavailable to the public due to delays in hearing the case. The Seminole Tribe believes the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act was violated since they were not allowed to control the market and offer mobile sports gambling first to the state. However, both parties filed motions to allow Florida mobile sports betting until the case was heard. Due to delays in federal court, both sides have agreed that wagering on sports in Florida will not be permitted until the matter is resolved.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Dime: When you hear folks in a sportsbook say they are going to bet a "dime" on a money line total or prop, some new bettors think it means an actual 10-cent coin. It does not; in sportsbook lingo, a dime is referred to as a $1,000 wager. Most professional bettors use these terms to designate how confident they feel in a bet.

Nickel: A nickel is another term used by many professional bettors as a way to say half of a dime bet. It means they are going to bet $500. A nickel also explains that they are not as confident in the wager, so it's slang to say they have a hunch. Most sportsbooks do not accept wagers that are less than $1, although that varies per book and event. However, mobile and online gambling sites have been more accepting of small bets.

Dollar: A dollar bet does not usually mean you, as a gambler, are going to bet a dollar. Instead, a dollar bet usually means you will gamble a $100 bucks on a game. If you would like to show you know what you are doing and will fit in in a sportsbook, make sure to use these bet size terms accurately and gamble responsibly.

