Although it was only for a few days, Florida sports fans had the opportunity to bet on sports in Florida through their mobile phones. However, after Florida sports betting launched in the Sunshine State in November 2021, it was abruptly halted due to a challenge from the Seminole Tribe. The tribe challenged the new compact allowing sports gambling in court, alleging the Indian Gambling Regulatory Act had been overstepped and that allowing Florida mobile sports betting without their consent or allowing them to control it violates the law. As a result, sports betting was put on hold in Florida until a Federal court could hear the case and decide the best path forward.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: This bet is the most commonly placed in sportsbooks and is the most straightforward wager in sports gambling. Gambling on the money line is putting money on a team or individual you believe will win the game or match. These odds will change, corresponding to their odds of winning, and you may not get much in return if you are wagering on a big favorite. Still, this is the most straightforward bet in the sportsbook, and you just have to root for your team to win the game.

Alternate Lines: Many sportsbooks offer additional lines with increased or longer odds to get more bang for your buck. If you think a team will cover the spread by more than the sportsbook believes, you can place a bet with an alternate line to get a larger payout. These lines usually have very different corresponding odds, so make sure to check if the odds make sense before placing the bet.

Closing Line: The closing line is the last line the book offers before it closes and the event begins. Usually, this is the line referred to by analysts and commentators used to track if bets win or lose.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

