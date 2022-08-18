Florida sports betting was briefly permitted, but a challenge to the 30-year exclusive rights compact granted to the Seminole Tribe temporarily shut down the Florida sports books that were operating. Instead, the Florida mobile sports betting case will have to go through the United States Court of Appeals before the industry is back up and running and the ability to bet on sports in Florida becomes a reality. The docket for the rest of 2022 has already been set and the Florida sports betting appeal isn't scheduled to be heard.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: The simplest and one of the most common forms of sports betting, a money line bet is a wager on who will win the game. The odds are adjusted to reflect which team has a better chance of winning. If Tampa Bay plays Miami in pro football and is a -150 favorite, that means a $150 bet on Tampa Bay would pay out $100 if Tampa Bay wins.

Spread: Another popular form of sports gambling, the spread is an attempt to even the playing field for one side by ascribing points to the team that's favored. If Miami is a 6.5-point favorite over Boston in basketball, Miami would have to win by seven points or more to cash tickets on that side. Boston would have to lose by six points or fewer to cover the spread.

Live betting: Many online sportsbooks have computer algorithms that allow players to bet on sports in real-time. In baseball, you might be able to bet on the outcome of an individual at-bat, while wagering against the spread and on the total in real-time is popular in football.

Parlay: A parlay is when you string multiple sports wagers together with all legs of the bet needing to hit to cash. The more legs you add, the higher the payout but the lower your chances of success. If you bet Miami, Tampa Bay and Atlanta against the spread in football for a 6-1 payout, you would need all three teams to cover in order for your ticket to be a winner.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.