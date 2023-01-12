After nearly a year of waiting, will Florida sports betting return? Floridians did get to enjoy legal Florida sports betting for a brief moment in 2021, but an ongoing legal battle with the Seminole Tribe shut Florida mobile sports betting down. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole are still functioning, but all sports betting in Florida has been halted for over a year. There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. The hope now is that the case involving Florida sportsbooks will reach a conclusion that makes both sides happy, possibly leading to Florida online sportsbooks relaunching later in 2023.

If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Prop bet: This is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. There is a wide range of prop bets, from focusing on a single player's performance to how a whole team will perform. Popular prop bets include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw to which team in a basketball game will have the lead at half time.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.



Futures: You can bet on more than games that are happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball isn't in season yet, but you can already place a futures bet on which teams will win their division or which players will win MVP.

