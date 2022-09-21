The battle to get Florida sports betting legalized again is ongoing, and it doesn't look like anything will be resolved by the end of 2022. If you remember, Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminoles challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing run by the Seminole continues to be legal in Florida, but sports betting in Florida can't return until legal proceedings have been finalized. Even though the Department of Interior and the Seminole Tribe filed briefs in August to reinstate a new compact, it doesn't look like there will be much more action until 2023.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: Spread betting is key to wagering on football. If Tampa Bay is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against Green Bay, that side must win outright or lose by seven or fewer points in order to cover the spread. Green Bay can cover that spread by winning by eight or more points.

Money line: If you want to bet on baseball, this is your preferred method. If Tampa Bay is a -200 favorite against Florida, you'd need to bet $200 on TB to return $100 on that side to win. If Florida is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Over/Under: This is a perfect method for betting on basketball. If the over/under for a game between Miami and Orlando is 200, you would bet on whether the final total of the teams' scores will be over or under 200.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.