Florida sports betting was briefly legal in 2021, but a legal challenge but a halt to Florida mobile sports betting. The Seminole Tribe was originally granted a 30-year compact that gave it exclusive rights to retail and online sports betting in Florida, but U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said that it was her opinion that the inclusion of online sports betting violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. With the United States Court of Appeals leaving the Florida tribal compact sports betting case off its briefing schedule for the remainder of 2022, it means there will be no decision until 2023 at the earliest, leaving Florida sports books sidelined.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Prop bet: A proposition bet is usually called a prop bet. This is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match. Online sportsbooks typically offer a wide variety of prop bets, so it's a pretty broad term, but some of the more popular forms of prop betting are on individual statistical outcomes. Florida online sportsbooks might offer prop bets on whether a Miami wide receiver can eclipse 100 yards or if a Orlando guard can accumulate more than 39.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Outright: Outright betting is when you bet on a team or individual to win a particular event. It's often most popular in individual events with large fields like golf, auto racing and tennis, where you typically see a large return on your investment. In any given week, the favorite in a golf tournament might be 10-1 or higher and players with odds of 75-1 or higher regularly win tournaments.

Against the spread: The spread is a handicap that requires the favored team to win the game by a specific number of points in order for the bettor to win a wager on that team. If you're watching a football game between Tampa Bay and Miami with Tampa listed as a 6.5-point favorite, that means Tampa Bay would have to win by seven points or more to cover the spread, while Miami would have to lose by six points or less to cover. The line would be listed as Tampa Bay -6.5 or Miami +6.5.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.