Is Florida sports betting finally making a comeback? It has been over a year since Florida sportsbooks had to be put on pause after being live for barely a month. A legal battle with the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the Sunshine State, kept Florida mobile sports betting from launching in 2022. A date has not yet been set to hear arguments from both sides of this battle, but it is believed that 2023 will be the year that sports betting in Florida makes its big return.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: The easiest bet to place, this betting style requires you to select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments, and there are some very big golf events scheduled this time of year.



Over/Under: A must for betting on basketball. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Miami and Chicago is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.



Money line: A great method for betting on Florida's hockey teams. If Tampa Bay is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Pittsburgh, you'd need to bet $200 on Tampa Bay to return $100 on that side to win. Pittsburgh as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

