Florida sports fans have not been able to wager on football this season, but there is hope that legal Florida sports betting will return to the Sunshine State in time for next season. Florida sports books were forced to pause operations just three weeks after launching because of legal opposition from the Seminole Tribe, which runs the in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state. Legal proceedings are supposed to get underway in 2023, so the return of Florida mobile sports betting could be on the horizon after a year of being at a standstill.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: If Miami is listed as the 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay, that side must win by 4 points or more to cover the spread. Green Bay can cover that spread as the 3.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 3 or fewer points.



Push: If neither team can cover the spread, the result is a "tie" or a push. If Tampa Bay closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins the game 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.



Teaser: A teaser is a kind of parlay bet where you can adjust the points spread on games. If both Miami and Tampa Bay are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. The payout will be lower if both sides cover, but the risk is lower as well.

