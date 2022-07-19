States all over the country are legalizing online sports betting, but it looks like Florida sports betting is going to have to wait at least another year. The Sunshine State got a tease of Florida mobile sports betting when it briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe, which controls in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the state. However, the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later, saying it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. While gambling run by the Seminole is still legal, sports betting in Florida has remained paused until legal proceedings with the Tribe have concluded. Those federal court proceedings are projected to conclude in 2023.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: Golf is very popular in the Sunshine State, so Floridians could place outright bets in the future on who they think will win an entire golf tournament. This is a perfect way to wager on golf horse races, car races and title fights.

Against the spread: Spread betting is very popular when wagering on football and something Floridians should know about when online sports betting returns. If Tampa Bay is a -7.5 favorite in a game, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread.

Prop bet: Prop bets are optimal if you want to wager on player performance instead of the outcome of a game. A player prop in pro baseball could be on whether a player for Tampa Bay hits a home run or on how many strikeouts Miami's starting pitcher will tally.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

