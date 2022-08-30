More states than ever are legalizing sports betting, but Florida sports betting must wait a little longer. Sports fans in the Sunshine State enjoyed Florida mobile sports betting for three weeks last year. But the Seminole Tribe, which controls in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the Sunshine State, claimed it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and has wrapped Florida online sports betting up in a legal battle ever since. Online sports betting cannot return to Florida until legal proceedings with the Seminole have finalized, and there is currently no plan for arguments to be heard on the matter for the rest of 2022.

If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: When Floridians can finally bet on football again, they will all be placing spread bets. If Miami is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against Buffalo, that side must win outright or lose by seven or fewer points in order to cover the spread. Buffalo can cover the spread by winning by eight or more points.

Push: A push occurs when neither team can cover the spread, essentially creating a "tie." If Buffalo closes as a three-point favorite against Miami and then wins the game 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Teaser: This is a type of parlay bet that allows you to adjust the points spread and make it easier to cover. If both Miami and Tampa Bay are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

