Florida sports betting is still stuck in legal limbo, with a federal judge ruling in Nov. 2021 that the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact was in violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. However, there has been movement on sports betting in Florida, with Caesars Racebook going live last June and the DC Circuit Court of Appeals hearing oral arguments in the Florida sports betting case in December with a ruling expected sometime in 2023. That means there could be legalized sports betting in Florida again after just five weeks of action in 2021.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: A money line wager is simply a bet on which team will win the game, with odds adjusted to reflect the likelihood that each team will be victorious. So if Florida is a -200 favorite against Toronto in a hockey matchup, that means a $200 wager on Florida would pay out $100 if the team were to win. If Toronto is listed as the +165 underdogs, that means a $100 bet would pay $165 if Toronto were to win.



Prop bet: This is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match. Online sportsbooks typically offer a wide variety of prop bets so it's a pretty broad term but some of the more popular forms of prop betting are on individual statistical outcomes for particular games. Florida online sportsbooks might offer prop bets on whether a Tampa Bay wide receiver can eclipse 100 yards and a score a touchdown or if a Miami guard can accumulate more than 39.5 points, rebounds and assists total.



Live betting: Many online sportsbooks have computer algorithms that allow players to bet on sports in real time. In baseball, you might be able to bet on the outcome of an individual at-bat while wagering against the spread and on the total in real-time is enormously popular in football.

