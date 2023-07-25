Florida is home to nearly 22 million people, but the third-largest state has had limited access thus far to online sports betting. The Florida Seminole Gaming Compact briefly launched legal sports betting in Florida for five weeks before a legal challenge halted wagering. However, a recent ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has set the table for a potential return. The panel of judges unanimously decided to overturn the district court ruling that struck down the Florida Seminole Gaming Compact. Barring an appeal to the United States Supreme Court, that means the Florida sports betting could return soon.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Spread: The most common form of betting on team sports, the spread is designed to create a level playing field. If Miami is playing Boston in basketball and Boston is considered the 7.5-point favorite, that means that it has to win by eight points or more for bets on Boston to cash. Bets on Miami would win if they lose by seven points or less.



Teasers: Teasers are a variation of spread betting where a player is allowed to increase the point value for their selected teams. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points.



Futures: Futures bets are wagers on a team's or player's predicted performance in a game or season. The most popular futures wagers are betting on a team to win a championship, betting over or under a team's win total, or betting on a player to win an individual award.

