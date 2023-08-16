Sports betting news is moving quickly in the Sunshine State, where Florida sports betting could potentially return before the start of the new football season. Sports betting in Florida was halted and kept in limbo for nearly two years until June 30, 2023, when the DC Court of Appeals overturned the District Court decision to block Florida sports betting. A petition was filed on August 14 for a rehearing, but there is still a chance that Florida sports betting sites relaunch before the professional football kicks off its 2023 season on September 7.

As the third-most-populous state in America with nearly 22 million people, Florida sports fans will be eagerly awaiting news on their gambling fates. The team at SportsLine put together a glossary of sports betting terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when or if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: Football season is right around the corner, and this is how you would wager on this popular spot. If Miami is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Jacksonville can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Outright: If you wanted to bet on golf or car racing this weekend, this would be the betting style for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.



Live betting: Live betting is a great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

