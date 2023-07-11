Florida sports betting overcame an important hurdle earlier this month when the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the District Court was incorrect when it decided to throw out a compact between the state government and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. While that won't lead to the immediate return of Florida mobile sports betting, it does open the door for business to resume at some point this year or early in 2024.

However, opponents of the will have the ability to petition that decision and could inevitably take their claim that the compact violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to the United States Supreme Court. That would further delay any permanent decisions on sports betting in Florida, but the latest ruling has created a general sense of optimism that sports gambling will return in the state. The team at SportsLine put together a glossary of sports betting terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when or if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Over/Under: A wager offered on the total number of points scored in a game. If the over/under is 226.5 points in a professional basketball game and you bet the over, you win if the two teams combine to score 227 points or more. If the two teams combine for 226 points or less, the bet is a loser.

Parlay: Parlay bets are risky, but they can also return the biggest reward. If you bet on four college basketball teams to win on a parlay, all four teams must be victorious for the bet to be a winner. You can also use a parlay to bet on multiple games across different sports.

Odds boosts: Sportsbooks offer promotions in the form of odds boosts. An example would be boosting a team from -110 on the money line to +130 for a promotional period. There's often a lower limit on how much can be bet on these boosted odds to protect the book from massive losses.

