Legal mobile sports betting in Florida existed briefly for about five weeks in 2021, but a legal challenge to the Florida Seminole Gaming Compact quickly halted wagering. In the ensuing two years, both sides of the dispute have been fighting hard in court. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals overruled the district court decision to throw out the compact, setting the stage for either the return of Florida sports betting or an appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States. If the ruling is allowed to stand, there could be legal sports gambling in Florida by football season, but an appeal could drag the decision out to 2024 or even 2025.

As the third-most-populous state in America with nearly 22 million people, Florida sports fans will be eagerly awaiting news on their gambling fates. The team at SportsLine put together a glossary of sports betting terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when or if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Spread betting: Spread bets take into account the margin of victory as opposed to simply a win or loss. If a team is a 5.5-point favorite, or listed as Favorite (-5.5), then it must win by six or more points to cover the spread. The other team, listed as Underdog (+5.5) can cover via winning outright or by losing by five or fewer points.



Run line: This is baseball's version of a point spread, where the favorite is usually at (-1.5) and the underdog is at (+1.5) prior to a game. Once a game is underway, the run line could then adjust depending on the score and number of innings remaining.



Live betting: These are bets placed after a sporting event has already begun. It is also known as in-game wagering, and it takes into account time and score. Other factors that also affect pre-game odds, such as injuries and weather, are also configured into in-game odds and live betting.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.