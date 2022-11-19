Georgia sports betting hasn't been legalized, but with so many states across the country generating millions of dollars in tax revenue, lawmakers in the Peach State have been working hard to pass a bill that would give Georgians the right to bet on sports in Georgia. Georgia's population is nearly 11 million people, making it the eighth-most populous in the United States. With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Futures: This year-round marketplace allows you to place wagers on the outcome of a future event, like a golf tournament or which baseball team wins the championship. With dozens of teams or individuals in play, the odds are often substantial making it one of the best opportunities to find value in online sports betting. If you bet $100 on Atlanta to win the pennant at +700 odds, that means your payout in 2021 would have been $700.



Props: Prop betting generally refers to wagers place on an event other than the final outcome. You can bet individual quarters in basketball, the result of the first drive in a football game, how many yards an Atlanta quarterback might throw for and much, much more.



Odds boost: If online sports betting is legalized in Georgia, you'll see online sportsbooks across the state use odds boosts in an attempt to create favorable situations for online sports bettors and entice action. If Atlanta is listed as a -120 money line favorite in a basketball game against Memphis, the books might boost their odds to +100 in a promotional effort. These enhanced odds can be used to improve your payout and your overall ROI.

