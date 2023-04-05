Georgia lawmakers are reportedly still trying to make Georgia sports betting legal, but will it happen this year? There was a strong push ahead of the 2023 legislative sessions after a group of senators introduced a bill in January that would make legal sports betting in Georgia a reality. But this push to legalize Georgia sports betting ended like the ones before it when the Senate ultimately shot down multiple pieces of legislation to legalize Georgia sports betting sites in March. Some lawmakers insist the fight isn't over in 2023, but it isn't clear what moves legislators will make next after the most recent roadblock.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: If you were able to bet on the biggest golf tournament in the world this weekend, this betting style would be for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Caesars Sportsbook will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over of Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.