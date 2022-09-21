While sports fans across the country are dialed into the new football season, sports fans in Georgia are already looking to 2023 and the potential opportunity to enjoy legal Georgia sports betting. There is hope legislatures will try next year to legalize sports betting in Georgia after efforts to get a measure on the ballot in 2022 were unsuccessful. Fans in the Peach State are very passionate about their teams, so there's no doubt Georgia mobile sports betting will be very popular. It just looks like Georgia sports fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to join in the fun.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Football rules the sports betting world, as do spread bets. If Atlanta is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Seattle, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Seattle can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer.

Prop bet: This is a bet based on outcomes other than the final score of a game and are popular across all the major sports. Popular prop bets include how many yards a running back will rush for or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.

Parlay: This high risk, high reward bet involves two or more sides on the same wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.