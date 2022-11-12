Although many states in the South have legalized sports betting, unfortunately, Georgia is not one of them. States like Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia have all launched sports gambling betting and are seeing a windfall of revenue for their respective states. Despite the best efforts of many to get Georgia sports betting on the ballot, they were unsuccessful in 2022. Due to the success of other southern states, there is renewed momentum that 2023 may be the year Georgia voters may vote on sports betting in Georgia. The anticipation is building, and the momentum could be on the side of legalization. We will see if 2023 is the year it happens for Georgia. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Cover: A cover is often referred to as a winning bet based on the line offered by the sportsbook. Because they are low-scoring, most spreads in hockey and baseball are 1.5 points, so if the team wins by two or more, that team wins and covers the spread. The lines in football and basketball vary by matchup. But like the other sports, the team must win above the provided line to cash the bet. For example, if a football team is favored by three and wins the game by four, they win by more than the point spread, which is 'covering the spread.'

Push: A push is a bet that ends in a draw or a tie. Both parties, the person who placed the wager and the sportsbook operator, do not gain or lose any money. This result is often referred to as a no-action bet because all parties get their money back and nothing is lost or won.

Buying Points: Sometimes, the line offered by a sportsbook is around a critical number, so you would like to buy a half or an entire point to make it more of a sure bet in your mind. For example, if a total is 55.5 points, the outcome could easily end at 55. Some gamblers will buy half a point when placing their wager to prevent a loss. So if the final point total is 55, it will be a push and that bettor will get their money back. Wagering this way comes with inflated odds, but you have a better chance of having a winning ticket.

