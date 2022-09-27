Football fans in the Peach State are very passionate about their teams, but it's going to be a bit longer until residents of Georgia can wager on their favorite football club. While many states across the country are letting their residents legally wager on football for the first time this season, Georgia legislatures failed to get a measure on the 2022 ballot to legalize Georgia sports betting. While there is still hope sports betting in Georgia will be legalized, discussions to make that happen won't be revisited until 2023.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Prop bet: This popular method involves outcomes other than the final score of a game and can be used across all the major sports. Popular prop bets include how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw, how many home runs a baseball player will hit or how many three-point shots a basketball player can make.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game goes on, so you can play along with your favorite teams and players in real-time. Atlanta's pro baseball team is one of the best in the league right now, so placing a live bet on baseball will be very popular if online sportsbooks are legalized in Georgia next year.

Parlay: This high risk, high reward bet involves two or more sides on the same wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

