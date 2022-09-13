While a large part of the country wagered on their favorite football teams last weekend, sports fans in Georgia were wondering when they will finally be able to join in on the fun. Georgia legislatures were unsuccessful at getting Georgia sports betting on the 2022 ballot, crushing any hope they could launch in time for the fall sports season. There is still hope for Georgia mobile sports betting on the horizon however, as it is believed the state legislature will try again in 2023 to get sports betting in Georgia legalized in the Peach State.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Georgia's pro baseball team is red hot again, so fans should know how to bet on the money line for the future. If Atlanta is listed as a -200 favorite, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. If Atlanta is listed as a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Against the spread: Football is king, and so is spread betting. If Atlanta is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. L.A. can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer.

Prop bet: This is a popular type of wager if you want to bet on something other than the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw or how many yards a running back will rush for.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.