It looked like Georgia was in line to be one of the next states to legalize sports betting when the 2023 legislative session opened in January. But it looks like progress have been put on pause, as the Georgia Senate recently voted down multiple Georgia sports betting bills, while the Georgia House missed the opportunity to get a vote in at the last minute. Since the proposed sports betting in Georgia bills were shot down so early in the legislative session, it is unclear when the next push to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting will happen.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style is the simplest of them all, requiring you to select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style for wagering on single player sports like title fights and golf tournaments, and there are plenty of important events going on this time of year.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Atlanta and San Antonio at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season hasn't started just yet, you could place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

