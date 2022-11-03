Georgia sports fans may not be voting on whether to legalize Georgia sports betting in 2022, but there is strong belief the topic will be revisited in 2023. While initial efforts to get a sports betting in Georgua measure on the ballot weren't successful, Georgia could be one of the many sports-crazy states expected to consider legalization next year. If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Atlanta and Milwaukee at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Prop bet: This widely-popular betting style lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often revolve around an individual player's performance. Common prop bets include how many touchdowns a running back will score or how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit.

Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

