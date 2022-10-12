Legal online sports betting has taken off this month with all major sports happening at once, but the state of Georgia is still sitting on the outskirts. Legislatures in the Peach State couldn't get a measure on the 2022 ballot to legalize Georgia sports betting, and the topic likely won't be brought back up until some time in 2023. There is still hope, however, that legal sports betting in Georgia will find a home.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: If Atlanta is listed as the -200 favorite against Philadelphia on the money line, you'd need to bet $200 on Atlanta to return $100 on that side to win. Philadelphia as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Atlanta and Houston at 190, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 190.

Against the spread: If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Atlanta, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.