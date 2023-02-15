Georgia sports betting is becoming a hot topic. New legislation was introduced in the Georgia House of Representatives that could legalize Georgia sports betting sites for the first time in the state's history. If approved, sports betting in Georgia would be run by a state lottery system since the state doesn't have any tribal or commercial casinos. While previous efforts to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting haven't gotten far with legislators, there is renewed hope that Georgia sportsbooks will finally become a reality.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style simply requires you to select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style for wagering on single player sports like title fights and golf tournaments, as well as horse and car racing.



Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season hasn't started yet, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.