States all over the country are trying out legal online sports betting for the first time, and the wait is on for when Georgia sports betting will launch. After unsuccessfully getting a measure on the 2022 ballot to vote on legal Georgia mobile sports betting, it is believed state legislators are eager to revisit the topic in 2023. Georgians love their sports teams, so it might nott be much longer until sports betting in Georgia becomes a successful legal venture in the Peach State.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Prop bet: A way to wager on Atlanta's pro baseball team as the postseason draws near would be to place a prop bet. This style of betting involves wagering on outcomes other than the final score of the game. Popular prop bets in baseball include how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw or whether a hitter on a hot streak will hit a home run.

Against the spread: Football season is almost here, so Georgia sports fans should know how to place a spread bet.

If Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, that side must win by four points or more to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by three points or fewer.

Teaser: This is a type of bet where you can adjust the point spread. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop the spreads to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

