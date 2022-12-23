It is difficult to say whether Georgia will make a push to legalize Georgia sports betting in 2023. Previous efforts to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting have been unsuccessful, and the newly-elected governor has not taken a definitive stance on whether he supports sportsbooks being legalized in the Peach State. Other states are planning to discuss legalizing sports betting in Georgia when the 2023 legislative session opens in January, so there is still a possibility that Georgia debates legalizing some form of sports betting next year.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Atlanta and Orlando at 190, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 190.



Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one player to win an entire sporting event. This is the prefered way to wager on golf and car racing, which both have big events coming up this weekend.



Prop bet: Sportsbooks let you bet on outcomes in a game other than the final score. Some popular prop bets include how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit or how many rushing yards a running back will register.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.