Most of the country is gearing up to wager on their favorite football teams this week, but Georgia sports betting will have to wait a little bit longer to become a reality. Georgia legislatures were unsuccessful at getting a measure on the 2022 ballot to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting, but it is believed the matter will be revisited in 2023.

Georgians are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt online sports betting in Georgia will be extremely popular once it is legalized.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Georgians love their football, so spread betting will be a huge hit when online sportsbooks are legalized. If Atlanta is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer.

Parlay: A parlay bet involves two or more sides in one bet, and all sides have to win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win. The risk is higher, but so is the reward.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay bet where you can adjust the point spread. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop the spreads to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

