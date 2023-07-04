There's no word on whether Georgia will legalize some form of Georgia sports betting in the future. There was hope at the start of 2023 when a group of Georgia state senators began proposing new bills that would legalize Georgia sports betting sites. However, multiple pieces of legislation were voted down in March and brought the process to a screeching halt. The Georgia legislative session then ended for the year without any new legislation, so there is no word on any new push this year to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting.

But like all other states that still don't have legal sports betting, there is still a chance Georgia sports betting could become a reality. And with legal sports betting still growing across the country, Georgia sports fans should know how legal sports betting works even though it hasn't been legalized in their state yet.

Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event. This method is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events such as golf tournaments and car races, both of which are in action this time of year.



Money line: Baseball is the biggest sport this time of year and this is the most common way to wager on it. If Tampa Bay is listed as a -200 favorite against Atlanta, you would need to bet $200 on Tampa Bay to return $100 on that side to win. If Atlanta is the +200 underdog, you would win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Futures: You wouldn't be limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a few months away, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

