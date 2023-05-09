Where does Georgia sports betting stand? There was plenty of hype in early in the year about new sports betting bills that could make Georgia sports betting sites a reality. That effort was abruptly halted in March, but there was a last ditch effort to get a new proposition on the table before the 2023 legislative session closed. Now that window is officially shut, and sports betting in Georgia is no closer to being legalized than it was at the end of 2022. As of May 2023, there is no word on when a new effort to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting will take place.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: The absolute best method for wagering on basketball. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Boston and Philadelphia at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Live betting: Baseball season is here and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. A sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.