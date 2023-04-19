It's still anyone's guess if or when Georgia sports betting could be legalized. There was hope at the start of 2023 when a group of Georgia senators began proposing new bills that would legalize sports betting in Georgia. However, multiple pieces of legislation were voted down in March and brought the process back to square one. There are reports that some Georgia legislators haven't given up the fight to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting in 2023. However, there is no available timeline for when new legislation on Georgia sports betting sites will be proposed.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Sportsbooks will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over of Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many hits a baseball player will have.



Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

