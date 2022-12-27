Illinois sports betting reached a notable milestone in October 2022, when it passed the $1 billion mark in handle in a single month for the first time. Only three other states have previously achieved the billion-dollar mark in a month: New York, New Jersey, and Nevada. While October's figure was a 24% increase over September's $832 million in handle, it's conceivable that November's numbers may be even larger considering the multitude of sporting events that took place in those 30 days. With more than $7.7 billion wagered through the first ten months of 2022, the $10 billion mark isn't out of the question when all of the final numbers for sports betting in Illinois are released in early-2023. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Winning Margin: A wager most popular for football and basketball games, the bettor can choose the point value bucket by which team will win the game. This is a far more risky than a moneyline or spread wager as generally the point value buckets are small (i.e. Team A by 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 points). The odds for successfully achieving these wagers are generous and can generate plentiful payouts, especially for blowout victories.



Total Points-Rebounds-Assists: A popular pro basketball prop wager allowing bettors to choose over or under on the combined total of a player's points + rebounds + assists during that night's game. Betting these props is a substitute for choosing sides or totals and parlaying one player from multiple games together can enhance the potential payout.

Alternate Lines: Caesars offers a sliding scale for football and basketball alternate lines. For football, bettors can adjust the bar to choose the exact spread / total they're looking for (within a reasonable range), all in half-point lines (to prevent ties). In basketball, fewer options are given but several are available per spread / total. The line will adjust from the usual -110 depending on the positive or negative variance from the standard spread / total.

Profit Boost: These are ways for bettors to select enhancements to the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be on parlays with odds of +400 or greater, customers can receive an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more frequently for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

