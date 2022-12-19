October was a notable time for sports betting in Illinois, as the state passed the $1 billion mark in handle in a single month for the first time. By doing so, the Prairie State became only the fourth state to eclipse that milestone, joining New York, New Jersey, and Nevada. October's figure was a 24% increase over September's $832 million, as more than one-third of all handle was generated on pro football games. Through the first 10 months of 2022, Illinois sports betting ranks third among all states in handle with an impressive nearly $7.7 billion. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Potential Matchups / Look Ahead Lines: Prior to the college football semifinals, Caesars is offering lines on the four potential matchups for the final game. Bettors have the chance to wager on the potential outcomes with semifinal performances and potential injuries not factored in. The bets are considered no contest if the matchup does not take place. It's a way to get value on one side of the spread where a refund is possible as compared to futures, where refunds are not given.



Drive Outcome Wagers: During most pro football and some college football games, Caesars offers the ability for bettors to predict the result of a team's first drive in advance. Potential outcomes include: punt, offensive touchdown, field goal attempt, turnover. Similar bets are available during these games via live wagering.

Alternate Lines: Caesars offers a sliding scale for football and basketball alternate lines. For football, bettors can adjust the bar to choose the exact spread / total they're looking for (within a reasonable range), all in half-point lines (to prevent ties). In basketball, fewer options are given but several are available per spread / total. The line will adjust from the usual -110 depending on the positive or negative variance from the standard spread / total.

Profit Boost: These are ways for bettors to select enhancements to the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be on parlays with odds of +400 or greater, customers can receive an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more frequently for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

