In November 2022, Illinois customers made Illinois sports bets totaling more than $1.03 billion, a new record-high in a month. November's total eclipsed October's previous record by more than $5,500. The Prairie State ranked third nationally for sports betting in November, behind only New York ($1.6B) and New Jersey ($1.1B). More impressively, due to the presence of football in the fall and soccer's largest world tournament, Illinois sports betting handle is up 82% from August's $565 million.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Double Result: A wager primarily found in football, basketball, and soccer matches, the customer can choose which team will win the first half and eventually the game. Better odds are for games including halftime ties or one side winning the first half and the other winning the game.

1st Scoring Play: These are a group of wagers that can be separated by team or individual player. In football, team and method of scoring (touchdown, field goal + offense or defensive touchdown) are a way for the bettor to gain favorable odds for making the right prediction. These can be broken down by individual player and can pay out far more handsomely than most other wagers. In basketball, the bets are known as player or team to make the first basket and options also include 2-pointer, 3-pointer, or free throw.Round 1 Leader: A golf wager where the bettor chooses the player(s) to lead the tournament after the first day of competition. First round leaders generally pay better than tournament winners but are susceptible to ties which lower the payout if they occur.

Alternate Lines: Caesars offers a sliding scale for football and basketball alternate lines. For football, bettors can adjust the bar to choose the exact spread / total they're looking for (within a reasonable range), all in half-point lines (to prevent ties). In basketball, fewer options are given but several are available per spread / total. The line will adjust from the usual -110 depending on the positive or negative variance from the standard spread / total.

Profit Boost: These are ways for bettors to select enhancements to the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be on parlays with odds of +400 or greater, customers can receive an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more frequently for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

