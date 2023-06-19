Illinois continued its sports betting success in April, once again maintaining the second spot in terms of handle across all states (behind New York). More than $898.5 million was wagered on sports in the state, up 7% from last year though down 16% from a record-high March. The Prairie State continues to thrive in the sports betting market and should eclipse its all-time record (set in March 2023) sometime this fall. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and is offering a great deal for new customers.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

NRFI Parlay Boost: A Caesars created wager with two or more pro baseball games where runs cannot be scored in the first inning of any of them.

Total Bases: A baseball wager where the number of bases achieved by the player, through hits only, is measured. Generally this bet is 0.5 or 1.5 though customers can aim higher with alternate lines at plus-money.

Parlay Boost: Custom parlays created by Caesars which include teams to win / players to achieve performance goals. These parlays are then boosted over the standard lines where customers could package them together.

