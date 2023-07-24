In May, Illinois remained the second most popular legal sports betting state in the country as customers wagered nearly $822 million. Only trailing New York in terms of popularity, the Prairie State's sports betting handle increased 7.5% over last May despite being down 8.5% from April. With continued enthusiasm among the state's customers, it seems very likely that Illinois sports betting records may be broken this fall.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Teaser: A bet primarily made in football or basketball, where bettors can add points on to either side of the spread or total to give them a better chance at a successful outcome despite the significantly lesser odds.

Profit Boost: Caesars offers ways for the customers to choose how to enhance the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be: on parlays with odds of +300 or greater, customers can get an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more so for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets.

Total Home Runs in the Match: An over/under wager as to how many round-trippers will be hit during that night's game. Usually the over will have worse odds unless top pitchers are throwing for both sides.

