Illinois continued its successful sports betting run as customers wagered approximately $875.4 million in February. While it snapped the state's streak of four straight months over $1 billion in Illinois sports betting handle, this year's total was up 29% over February 2022. The Prairie State ends February as the second most successful legal betting state in the country behind New York. Another $1 billion-plus month in March should be expected once the numbers are released soon. Illinois mobile sports betting continues to thrive.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest Illinois sports betting sites and is offering a generous deal for new customers. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IL is now offering a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Illinois*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bonus bet if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Teaser: A bet primarily made in football, where bettors can add 6, 6.5, or 7 points on to either side of the spread or total to give them a better chance at a successful outcome despite the significantly lesser odds.



Round 1 Leader: A golf wager where the bettor chooses the player(s) to lead the tournament after the first day of competition. First round leaders generally pay better than tournament winners but are susceptible to ties which lower the payout if they occur.

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific bet. It's a good way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.

Advanced Lines: For certain games, most often in football, Caesars will offer the ability to bet the spreads though there may be eventual dramatic movement with the line closer to game time. Examples include NFL and college football games of the year which can be posted before or during the season. By wagering on these contests early, customers have the chance to lock in their wagers at lines they consider more favorable barring injuries or team dysfunction closer to the event.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.